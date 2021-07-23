 Skip to main content
Forecast: Hot temps continue to trend
Forecast: Hot temps continue to trend

Today will be hot with temps reaching the mid 90s this afternoon.

Throughout the day south winds may gust up to 20 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Winds will die down overnight with a low of 74.

Chances for rain move back into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area on Sunday.

The upcoming forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Darlene Beaver, left, and Chelsea Herman chat about how their garden plots are growing at CreekTop Gardens, a community garden run by local nonprofit The 712 Initiative, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. That afternoon, The 712 Initiative announced a partnership with Iowa Total Care, which will help educate local students on how to grow food and give them access to fresh produce.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Monday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Two mourning doves sit perched atop the butterfly garden sign at CreekTop Gardens, a community garden run by local nonprofit The 712 Initiative, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 71.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 74.

Wednesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

A bee pollinates a dahlia plant at CreekTop Gardens, a community garden run by local nonprofit The 712 Initiative, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
A bee pollinates a dahlia plant at CreekTop Gardens, a community garden run by local nonprofit The 712 Initiative, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
An American robin sits perched on a tree stump at CreekTop Gardens, a community garden run by local nonprofit The 712 Initiative, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
Two mourning doves sit perched atop the butterfly garden sign at CreekTop Gardens, a community garden run by local nonprofit The 712 Initiative, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.
