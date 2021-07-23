Forecast: Hot temps continue to trend

Today will be hot with temps reaching the mid 90s this afternoon.

Throughout the day south winds may gust up to 20 mph at times, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Winds will die down overnight with a low of 74.

Chances for rain move back into the Council Bluffs-Omaha area on Sunday.

The upcoming forecast:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. South southwest wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 74. South wind 7 to 11 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 96. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 96.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.