Forecast: Hot temps this week before rain chances on Thursday

The weather for the upcoming week looks great for outdoor activities.

Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 90s, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight, the temps will drop down to 68, with a southeast wind at 5 mph.

The upcoming week temps will stay in the 90s with a slight chance for showers starting Thursday night.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 94. Calm wind becoming south around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. Light south southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 70. South wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 71.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96.