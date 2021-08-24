Forecast: Hot today, rain chances tonight

High temps continue to trend in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

Today will have a high of 95 with sunny skies according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. South winds may gust as high as 20 mph at times.

“Temperatures on Tuesday should flirt with Heat Advisory criteria again, with peak heat indicies of 100 to 106 along and south of Interstate 80,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

There is a 20% chance for rain overnight with lows in the 70s. Rain chances continue through Sunday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 95. South wind 8 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. South wind 5 to 8 mph becoming light and variable.

Wednesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 91. East wind 6 to 8 mph.