Forecast: Hot Tuesday, potential overnight rain

Expect some overnight showers tonight that could continue into Wednesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, predominantly after 1 a.m., tonight. Rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch are expected, though higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms. There’s a 20% chance the rain will continue Wednesday morning.

The high today is 92, with wind speeds up to 16 mph possible. The low tonight is 67 with similar wind.

Wednesday’s high will be 81, with a low of 62.

Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 92. South southwest wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. South wind 5 to 9 mph becoming north northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.