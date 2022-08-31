Forecast: Hot weather continues

Today will be sunny, with a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service. A calm wind becomes south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon and will linger into the evening.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

The hot weather continues Thursday and Friday with highs again in the upper 80s to lower 90s, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion. There is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. on Friday night.

Labor Day weekend is looking quite pleasant and dry, said the forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. South wind 5 to 7 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 89.