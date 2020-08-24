Forecast: Hot, windy day in the greater Bluffs area

It’s going to be a hot one today in the greater Council Bluffs area.

Residents can expect sunny skies and temperatures reaching near 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska. South winds of 5 to 15 mph are forecasted, and gusts may reach speeds of 22 mph.

Today: Sunny and hot, with highs near 97. South winds of 5 to 15 mph present with gusts reaching as high as 22 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 69. South wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 97. South/southwest winds 7 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday night: Clear, with a low around 71. South winds 6 to 8 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 96. South/southwest winds 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 72.

Friday: Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

