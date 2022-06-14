Forecast: Hot, with storms tonight

Potential record highs are again forecast for today, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be sunny and hot, with a high near 98. A south wind of 13 to 18 mph provides a nice breeze, becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight’s chance of precipitation in 80%. Showers and thunderstorms are forecast, as a cold front moves in briefly.

Tonight’s low will be around 68 and winds will die down, but not disappear.

After another chance of rain Wednesday morning, dry and hot conditions will bring us into the weekend.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms. Low around 68. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming northeast after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind 6 to 10 mph becoming west southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 67.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday night: Clear, with a low around 71.

Sunday: Sunny and hot, with a high near 98. Breezy.