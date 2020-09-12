Forecast: Last day with rain chances for a while

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area has a 20% chance of showers this afternoon, with cloudy skies expected.

Today will be cloudy with a high of 71, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will have a low of 52 with a northwest wind at 5 to 7 mph.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 79.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. South southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 52. North northwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 79. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the morning.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 54.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.