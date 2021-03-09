Forecast: Last few days of temps in the 70s

Enjoy the warm temps while they last, starting Thursday temps drop back into the 50s.

Today, highs will be in the upper 70s with strong winds from the south, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Rain chances move into the area tonight with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before midnight.

Storm chances continue into Wednesday night, and pick up again Friday night.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. South wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72. South southeast wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.