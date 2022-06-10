Forecast: Lingering showers will dissipate

A few showers and storms could linger over far eastern Nebraska into southwest Iowa into Friday morning before dissipating, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. makes way for calm afternoon.

Today will be partly sunny with a high near 78, according to the weather service. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 61.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.