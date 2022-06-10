Forecast: Lingering showers will dissipate

A few showers and storms could linger over far eastern Nebraska into southwest Iowa into Friday morning before dissipating, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion.
A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. makes way for calm afternoon.
Today will be partly sunny with a high near 78, according to the weather service. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a low around 61.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph in the morning.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 68.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.
Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.
Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 93.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 87.