Forecast looking good for Saturday's Council Bluffs Veterans Day parade

The Council Bluffs Veterans Day Parade is this Saturday, and warm, sunny weather is predicted to arrive in time for the annual event.

The parade will step off at 11 a.m. at South Main Street and Ninth Avenue in downtown Council Bluffs.

“This is a good chance for the community to show their support for veterans,” said Brad Powell, a longtime member of American Legion Post No. 2.

The parade will proceed north onto the Pearl Street branch, jog east on West Broadway and head back south on South Main to Sixth Avenue and disband.

The grand marshal for this year’s parade will be James Thrane, 77, of Glenwood. He grew up in Council Bluffs and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School before earning a bachelor’s degree at University of South Dakota.

All veterans are welcome to walk in the parade with Clayton “Cactus” Schaner, who plans to recruit Legion Vice Cmdr. Patty Holeton to hand out flags.

“We hand out 500 to 600 flags to the kids,” he said.

Normally, Holeton is the one recruiting — new Legion members, that is.