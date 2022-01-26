Forecast: Low around 25 tonight, sunny and 36 on Thursday

Expect an evening low around 25 tonight.

The National Weather Service said wind speeds up to 21 mph are possible.

"Temperatures tonight will be warmer than the last couple of nights with lows in the 20s. And then highs Thursday will be similar to today, in the 30s to near 40s, but winds will be from the northwest," the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

"After a cold start this morning, temperatures rebounded back to normal today through Friday, and then several degrees above normal Saturday through Tuesday," the weather service continued in the discussion. "Quiet weather is expected for most of the forecast, until the next weather system moves into the area next Tuesday and Wednesday."

The high Thursday is around 36, with a low around 11.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 25. South wind 6 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. North northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11. North wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 31. Calm wind becoming south southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 22.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 41.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 50.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 45.

