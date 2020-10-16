Forecast: Low temps and chance for showers this weekend

Cold weather will continue through the day.

Today will have a high of 57 with a northwest wind that could gust as high as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Saturday will have a high of 70 before dropping down to a high of 48 on Sunday. Saturday night through Monday will have a slight chance of showers.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.