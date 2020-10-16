 Skip to main content
Forecast: Low temps and chance for showers this weekend
Forecast: Low temps and chance for showers this weekend

Cold weather will continue through the day.

Today will have a high of 57 with a northwest wind that could gust as high as 20 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the 40s.

Saturday will have a high of 70 before dropping down to a high of 48 on Sunday. Saturday night through Monday will have a slight chance of showers.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 57. West northwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Light south wind increasing to 9 to 14 mph in the evening. Winds could gust as high as 21 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 70. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Saturday night: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Monday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 49.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.

Tuesday: Widespread frost. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Tuesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 58.

