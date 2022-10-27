Forecast: Lower chances of rain today

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 59, according to the National Weather Service. A southeast wind of 9 to 14 mph will gust as high as 25 mph at times.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. Light south southeast wind.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 39. Light south southeast wind.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.