Forecast: Lower chances of rain today

The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 59. Southeast wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62. Light south southeast wind.
Friday night: Clear, with a low around 39. Light south southeast wind.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 64.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41.
Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 62.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 65.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 44.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 49.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Breezy.