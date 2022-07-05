Forecast: Metro in heat advisory

Today will be mostly sunny and hot, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be near 99, with heat index values as high as 106.

A heat advisory was in effect yesterday, and continues through 8 p.m. tonight. Heat index values are expected to peak this afternoon. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses to occur.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 99. Heat index values as high as 106. South southwest wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 91. Southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Friday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 70.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 91.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 69.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 91.