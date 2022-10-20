Forecast: Metro is warming up

Temperatures are much more comfortable today, after a cold start to the week.

Today will be sunny, with a high near 68, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 45.

Temperatures continue to rise, with a high in the mid-70s forecast for Friday and around 80 on both Saturday and Sunday.

The weekend will likely be windy again, the weather service said in its forecast discussion, with a chance of precipitation coming early next week.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. South-southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north-northwest in the afternoon.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.

Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.

Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.