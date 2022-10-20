Forecast: Metro is warming up

Temperatures are much more comfortable today, after a cold start to the week.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 68, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 45.
Temperatures continue to rise, with a high in the mid-70s forecast for Friday and around 80 on both Saturday and Sunday.
The weekend will likely be windy again, the weather service said in its forecast discussion, with a chance of precipitation coming early next week.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Sunny, with a high near 68. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 45. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 77. South-southwest wind around 7 mph becoming north-northwest in the afternoon.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 43.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Breezy.
Sunday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 50. Breezy.
Monday: A chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.
Monday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.