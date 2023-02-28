As we prepare to welcome March, weather seems to be warming up, at least for the moment.

Today will be mostly, cloudy, with a high near 47, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday will also be fairly nice, with mostly sunny skies and a high near 48. Conditions will be breezy; winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Thursday’s high will dip just below 40, with the rest of the week’s highs expected in the 40s.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. East northeast wind 6 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west southwest after midnight.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. West southwest wind 10 to 15 mph becoming north northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. North wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of snow after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 39. Northeast wind 11 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday night: A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. North wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 6 to 10 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 14 mph increasing to 16 to 21 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.