Forecast: Mild Monday in the greater Bluffs area

Bluffs-area residents can expect mild temperatures throughout Monday, according to the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska.

Highs are expected to reach about 81 degrees, accompanied with south winds of 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 57.

This week’s forecast, according to the weather service:

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South/southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South/southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.