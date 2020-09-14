 Skip to main content
Forecast: Mild Monday in the greater Bluffs area
20200912_new_weather_2

A man walks past the Bayliss Park fountain as rain drizzles on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

Bluffs-area residents can expect mild temperatures throughout Monday, according to the National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska.

Highs are expected to reach about 81 degrees, accompanied with south winds of 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight will be mostly clear with a low around 57.

This week’s forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 57. South/southeast wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. South wind 6 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 86. South/southwest wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 77.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

