Forecast: Mild temperatures, slight chance of rain
20200830_new_weather_2

A hazy sunset is seen from Titan Stadium at Lewis Central High School on Friday, Aug. 28, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

The greater Council Bluffs area can expect mild temperatures today, accompanied with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska calls for a high near 78 with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy early in the day but is expected to progressively clear.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 16 mph throughout the afternoon.

Tonight, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., accompanied with temperatures around 55 degrees.

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. Mostly cloudy early, then gradual clearing, with a high near 78. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly clear, with a low around 55. North northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south/southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

