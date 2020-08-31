Forecast: Mild temperatures, slight chance of rain

The greater Council Bluffs area can expect mild temperatures today, accompanied with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

The National Weather Service out of Valley, Nebraska calls for a high near 78 with a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m. It will be mostly cloudy early in the day but is expected to progressively clear.

Wind gusts could reach as high as 16 mph throughout the afternoon.

Tonight, there’s a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m., accompanied with temperatures around 55 degrees.

Tuesday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Calm wind.