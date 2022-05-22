Forecast: Mild temps continue

After a cool Saturday, expect temps to increase today, though they’ll remain mild.

The high today is around 66, with sunny skies, according to the National Weather Service. The evening low is around 49.

Monday brings a 60% chance of rain, expected to come in the afternoon. The high will be around 58, with a low around 50. There’s a 50% chance of evening rain.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming northwest around 6 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Monday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: A 50% chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 78.