Forecast: Mild weather accompanies chance for showers

Today will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 78, according to the National Weather Service.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 a.m.

A south wind of 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph during the day, will continue into the evening, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Chance of precipitation is 60% and skies will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 61.

Sunday will look similar to Saturday, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day, and becoming more likely that night.

Further projections anticipate mild temperatures and rain chances will continue into the better part of next week.

Despite nearly daily chances for rain through the end of next week, widespread hazardous weather mentions are largely out of the forecast, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Saturday marks the first of six days in a row of highs in the 70s for the area, a very comfortable way to usher in meteorological summer to the area, said the forecast discussion.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 7 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South southeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. East wind around 7 mph becoming north after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56.

Tuesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73.