Forecast: Milder temps, some rain possible

Temperatures will stay in the high 70s and low 80s for much of the next week.

The high today is 79, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m., with that chance increasing to 80% in the evening.

The low tonight is 66.

Friday could see more rain, with a 30% chance throughout the day and a 20% chance in the evening. The high will be 75, with a low of 63.

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 66. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.