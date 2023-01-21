Forecast: Minor snowfall accumulations possible

Minor snowfall accumulations are possible today along and south of I-80, according to the National Weather Service, as daytime highs drop slightly below normal through the next week.

There is a 30% chance of snow after noon today and a 20% chance of snow before midnight tonight.

Patchy fog is forecast between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m., with otherwise cloudy skies and a high near 31.

Tonight's low is around 21.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of snow after noon. Patchy fog between 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 31. West northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Light and variable wind becoming northwest around 6 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 28. North northwest wind around 6 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Monday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30.

Monday night: A chance of snow, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 18.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 26.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 14.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 27.