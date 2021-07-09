Forecast: Mix of rain and sun for weekend

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today, and are expected to continue through the weekend.
There is a 20% chance for rain early this morning, before becoming mostly sunny with highs in the 90s according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. South winds may gusts as high as 18 mph in the area.
Overnight, clouds will increase while chances for rain come back after 4 a.m. Lows will be in the 60s with a southwest breeze.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 6 to 9 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. North northeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 63.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 90.
Tuesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 91.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.
Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.