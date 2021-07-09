Forecast: Mix of rain and sun for weekend

Chances for scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the Council Bluffs-Omaha area today, and are expected to continue through the weekend.

There is a 20% chance for rain early this morning, before becoming mostly sunny with highs in the 90s according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. South winds may gusts as high as 18 mph in the area.

Overnight, clouds will increase while chances for rain come back after 4 a.m. Lows will be in the 60s with a southwest breeze.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. South southeast wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 4 a.m. Increasing clouds, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 6 mph becoming east northeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.