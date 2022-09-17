Forecast: More chances of rain Saturday

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 86, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind of 8 to 14 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.
There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight.
Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65. The south wind will calm to about 6 mph.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 67.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.
Monday night: Clear, with a low around 73.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.
Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.
Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.