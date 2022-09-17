Forecast: More chances of rain Saturday

Today will be partly sunny, with a high near 86, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind of 8 to 14 mph could gust as high as 25 mph.

There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, and a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 65. The south wind will calm to about 6 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 6 mph. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Sunday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 89. South southeast wind 3 to 7 mph. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Sunday night: Clear, with a low around 67.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 73.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 95.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Wednesday: A slight chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 85.

Wednesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.