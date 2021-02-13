 Skip to main content
Forecast: More cold and snow
Forecast: More cold and snow

Stop us if you’ve heard this before — it’s cold. Oh, and it might snow as well.

A cold, snowy weekend is forecasted for the metro area, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Today’s high is 4 degrees, with windchill as low as -17. There’s a 50% chance of snow during the day, which drops to a 20% in the evening.

The low tonight is around -8, with wind chills dipping to as low as -20.

A 40% chance of snow, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -2. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday brings a 40% chance of snow from morning to early afternoon, with a high around -2. There’s a 20% of snow Sunday night, with a low around -17.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 50% chance of snow, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near 4. Wind chill values as low as -17. North wind 6 to 8 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of snow after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -8. Wind chill values as low as -20. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Sunday: A 40% chance of snow, mainly between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy and cold, with a high near -2. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Sunday night: A 20% chance of snow before 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around -17.

Washington’s Birthday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near -2.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -15.

Tuesday: Partly sunny and cold, with a high near 4.

Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around -3.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 15.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around -2.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 19.

