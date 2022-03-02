Forecast: More great temps today before Thursday cool down

To paraphrase The Cars, let the good weather times roll.

Today’s high will be around 73 degrees with light winds, according to the National Weather Service. It will be cloudy, though. Morning temps will be in the 40s before climbing. The evening low is around 31.

Alas, there will be a dip on Thursday, with the high around 48. Friday’s high climbs back up to around 65. And then get ready for some whiplash on the weekend.

“Unseasonably warm on Wednesday and Friday. Very high fire danger again on Wednesday afternoon,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion. “Isolated severe weather appears possible on Saturday afternoon with accumulating snow on Saturday night. More light snow is possible on Sunday night.”

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. East northeast wind 9 to 14 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48. East wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. East southeast wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Friday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48.

Saturday: A chance of rain, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 68.

Saturday night: A chance of rain before midnight. Snow accumulation possible. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 41. Snow possible.

Sunday night: A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21.

Monday: A slight chance of snow. Mostly sunny, with a high near 38.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 20.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 46.

