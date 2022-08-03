 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: More heat, chance of rain

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 94, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m.

Tonight will be clear, with a low around 65.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. West southwest wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 91. East northeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

Sunday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 71.

Monday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92.

