Forecast: More heat, more rain chances in the metro area

The heat continues today, with a high around 94, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. But wind and rain could cool things off a bit.

“Winds on Wednesday should have at least somewhat of an easterly component, so a cooler day (than Tuesday) is likely,” the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

There’s a 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. and a 20% chance of overnight rain after 1 a.m.

The low tonight is 73, according to the weather service. Rain chances continue through Sunday night.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 10% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 94. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 73. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.

Thursday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.