Forecast: More heat, storm potential

Following Saturday’s evening tornado watch, today’s weather could be similar, according to the National Weather Service.

The high will be around 92 and skies will be mostly sunny.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe, said the weather service.

Tonight will be partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 2 p.m. Some of the storms could be severe. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 100. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 80. Breezy.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and hot, with a high near 98.

Tuesday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 8 p.m. and 2 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 8 a.m., then a slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers before 8 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 92.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 69.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 96.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.