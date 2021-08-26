 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: More overnight rain possible, temps stay in the 90s
0 comments
top story

Forecast: More overnight rain possible, temps stay in the 90s

{{featured_button_text}}

Overnight storms are possible again tonight.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicted early storms today would dissipate by 8 a.m. Tonight there’s a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m.

The high today is 94, with wind 9 to 13 mph. The low tonight is 76.

Rain could continue through Sunday, according to the weather service. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day Friday, which decreases to a 20% chance in the evening. The high Friday is 93, with a low of 75.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South southeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Friday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 93. South wind 9 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Sunny, with a high near 92.

Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 87.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US believes 1,500 citizens remain in Afghanistan

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert