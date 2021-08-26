Forecast: More overnight rain possible, temps stay in the 90s

Overnight storms are possible again tonight.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicted early storms today would dissipate by 8 a.m. Tonight there’s a 30% chance of rain and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m.

The high today is 94, with wind 9 to 13 mph. The low tonight is 76.

Rain could continue through Sunday, according to the weather service. There’s a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day Friday, which decreases to a 20% chance in the evening. The high Friday is 93, with a low of 75.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. East southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 76. South southeast wind around 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

