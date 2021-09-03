Forecast: More rain and mild temps today, Saturday

After Thursday’s rain, there’s a chance of more today.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms this morning before 9 a.m. There’s also a 20% chance of overnight rain that could spill into Saturday morning.
The high today is 76, with a low of 63. Light winds are expected.
The high Saturday is 76, with a low of 58. From there, a few days in the low 80s are expected.
The upcoming forecast:
Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 8 mph.
Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.
Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 84.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.
Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.
Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.