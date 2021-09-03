 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forecast: More rain and mild temps today, Saturday
0 comments
top story

Forecast: More rain and mild temps today, Saturday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

After Thursday’s rain, there’s a chance of more today.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a 20% chance of rain and thunderstorms this morning before 9 a.m. There’s also a 20% chance of overnight rain that could spill into Saturday morning.

The high today is 76, with a low of 63. Light winds are expected.

The high Saturday is 76, with a low of 58. From there, a few days in the low 80s are expected.

The upcoming forecast:

Today: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 76. Northwest wind around 7 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. North wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. North wind 5 to 8 mph.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Labor Day: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 57.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Why this Christmas may be more expensive

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert