Forecast: More rain and wind on the way

Rain chances continue today.

There’s a 60% chance of precipitation, with showers and thunderstorms possible, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be partly sunny with a high around 78, but expect strong winds — the weather service said gusts up to 47 mph are possible.

Rolling into the evening, there’s a 50% chance of more rain, with a low around 45 and wind remaining a factor.

Sunday will be mostly sunny with a high around 61 and wind speeds up to 31 mph. The low will be around 36.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Windy, with a south wind 24 to 30 mph, with gusts as high as 47 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 10 p.m. Mostly clear, with a low around 45. Breezy, with a south wind 10 to 18 mph becoming west after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 62.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Breezy.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 50.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.

