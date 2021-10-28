Forecast: More rain, cool temps

Dreary weather is set to continue today, with a 40% chance of rain in the morning and early afternoon.

The high is 53, according to the National Weather Service. It’ll be mostly cloudy and windy, with gusts up to 34 mph possible.

Overnight rain is set to continue during the morning, with chances dissipating starting around 1 p.m. Morning temps will be in the upper 40s.

The low tonight is 40.

Friday brings a high of 54 and low of 34, while the high Saturday is 59 with a low of 39.

The forecasted high for Halloween has dipped to 47, with an evening low of 33. Get ready to bundle up for trick-or-treating.

Here’s the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers, mainly before 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 40. North northwest wind around 17 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}