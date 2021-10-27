Forecast: More rain in the metro area today

Showers and thunderstorms are set to continue today with a 100% chance of rain in the Council Bluffs-Omaha area.

A high of 54 is expect and southeast winds can gust as high as 24 mph are expected throughout the day, according to the National Weather Service. Rain is set to possibly begin around 4 a.. and continue.

Temps will be fairly flat throughout the day, with the service forecasting temperatures in the low 50s from Tuesday night to continue overnight and into today before the high of 54 hits around 4 p.m.

From there it’ll cool down further, with temps dropping into the 40s as rain and gusty winds continue.

Thursday has a 30% chance for rain with a high of 52. The low is 41.

Looking ahead to Halloween, the forecast is currently a somewhat frigid one for trick-or-treating. The high is 49, with an evening low of 34.

The upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 54. Southeast wind 6 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

