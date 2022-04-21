Forecast: More rain likely today

Showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service.

There’s a 20% chance of precipitation during the day, which increases to 90% in the evening. The high is around 72, with a low around 55.

Rain chances continue through Saturday.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Low around 55. East southeast wind around 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Friday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 16 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. Breezy. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 61.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 61.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 63.

