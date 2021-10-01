 Skip to main content
Forecast: More rain on the way
More rain is possible today and tonight.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska, predicts a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. today, along with a 30% chance of overnight rain after 1 a.m.

The high today is 74, with light winds. The low is 62.

There's an even greater chance of rain on Saturday, with 80% during the day and 60% at night. The high Saturday is 71, with a low of 58.

Here's the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 3 to 7 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light southwest wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers before 10 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., then showers and possibly a thunderstorm after 1 p.m.. High near 71. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 71. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 71.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 69.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

