Forecast: More rain possible, but warm temps on the way

There’s a low chance of rain today and tomorrow, though a warmup from the dreary temps of the past few days is on the way.

The high today is 57, with a 30% chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. and into the evening, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. There could be some frost on the ground as you read this (if you’re reading your paper or at NonpareilOnline.com in the morning).

The weather service said winds will mostly be between 5 and 14 mph. The low tonight is 42.

There’s a 20% chance of showers before 1 p.m. on Friday. The high will be 59, with a low around 40.

Saturday’s high is 59, while Sunday’s high is 71 and it gets even better on Monday with a high of 82.

Here’s the full forecast from the weather service:

Today: A 30% chance of showers, mainly after 4 p.m. Widespread frost before 9 a.m. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a high near 57. South wind 5 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.