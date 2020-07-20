Forecast: More rain possible today

After a Sunday night storm, there's a chance of more rain today.
The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon into evening, along with a chance of overnight storms.
The high today is 81 degrees, with a low around 68.
Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.
Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.
Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.
Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.
