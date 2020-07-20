You are the owner of this article.
Forecast: More rain possible today
Forecast: More rain possible today

20200620_new_weather_10

Drops of rain are seen on yellow lilies and other plantlife at the Lewis and Clark Monument on Friday, June 19, 2020.

 Staff photo/Joe Shearer

After a Sunday night storm, there's a chance of more rain today.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon into evening, along with a chance of overnight storms.

The high today is 81 degrees, with a low around 68.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Wednesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming south southeast 5 to 8 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Thursday: A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 90.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 93.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 76.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 94.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 75.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 94.

