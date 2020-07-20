Forecast: More rain possible today

After a Sunday night storm, there's a chance of more rain today.

The National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska predicts a 40% chance of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon into evening, along with a chance of overnight storms.

The high today is 81 degrees, with a low around 68.

Monday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 81. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68. Southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south southwest around 5 mph in the morning. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. West southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.