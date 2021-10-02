 Skip to main content
Forecast: More rain possible, with highs in the low 70s this weekend
Well, more rain is possible today.

There's a 40% chance of showers after 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. The high today is around 71, with that temp coming around 3 p.m. The morning will be in the 60s.

The low tonight is 56, with a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday will be sunny with a high of 73 and a low of 51. Monday through Wednesday will also see highs in the low 70s.

Here's the forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A 40% chance of showers, mainly after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. West northwest wind 3 to 8 mph. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Northwest wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 73. North northwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

Monday night: Clear, with a low around 50.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 72.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

