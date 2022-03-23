Forecast: More rain, snow possible

Precipitation is set to continue today.

Rain and snow are possible, with a 40% chance, according to the National Weather Service. The high will be around 41. Wind speeds up to 41 mph are possible.

The evening brings chance of rain and snow mix after 10 p.m. It’ll be around 30, with winds up to 28 mph.

The high on Thursday will be around 47, with a low around 35.

From there expect a warmup, with temps moving back into the 50s and 60s.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Wednesday: A chance of snow before 11 a.m., then a chance of rain and snow between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., then a chance of rain after 1 p.m. Cloudy, with a high near 41. Breezy, with a north northwest wind around 23 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of rain, mixing with snow after 10 p.m., then gradually ending. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 10 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North northwest wind 11 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 35.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 53. Breezy.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Monday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.