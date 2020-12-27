Forecast: More snow on the way

The Council Bluffs-Omaha area could see more snow on Tuesday with a 90% chance of snowfall after noon.

Today will have mostly cloudy skies with a high of 35, according to the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska. Northwest winds could gust as high as 28 mph throughout the day.

Winds continue overnight with a low of 15.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 15. North northwest wind 6 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 31. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the afternoon.

Monday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 19.

Tuesday: Snow, mainly after noon. High near 32. Chance of precipitation is 90%.

Tuesday night: Snow. Cloudy, with a low around 23.