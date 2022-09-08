Forecast: More sun, heat

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90, according to the National Weather Service.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 64.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.