Forecast: More sun, heat

Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 90, according to the National Weather Service.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 64.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 90. South wind 7 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. South wind 8 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.
Friday: A 20% chance of showers after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.
Friday night: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58. North wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
People are also reading…
Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Saturday night: A 40% chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: A slight chance of showers before 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 73.
Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 76.
Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 80.
Tuesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.