 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: More sun, more heat

  • 0
Bicycles in the Bluffs

Gloria Corbin of Cameron, Illinois, left, and her husband, Larry, ride their bicycles into Council Bluffs via the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The two are staying in Omaha for few days and brought their bikes along to explore the trails in the area. More sunny and hot weather is on the way. Find the weather story on Page A3.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Today will sunny, with a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 65.

The rest of the week will be sunny, with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

A chance for rain Saturday is expected to cool off weekend temperatures.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

People are also reading…

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Dozens killed by earthquake in southwestern China

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert