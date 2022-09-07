Forecast: More sun, more heat

Today will sunny, with a high near 89, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be clear, with a low around 65.

The rest of the week will be sunny, with highs in the 80s to low 90s.

A chance for rain Saturday is expected to cool off weekend temperatures.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Sunny, with a high near 89. Calm wind becoming southeast around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 65. Southeast wind around 6 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 92. South wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Thursday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 a.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a slight chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 73.

Saturday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers. Sunny, with a high near 73.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 52.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 78.