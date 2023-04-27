Today will be mostly sunny, with a high near 69, according to the National Weather Service. A south wind will gust as high as 16 mph.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. There is a 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. and a 50% chance of precipitation on Friday.

The weekend will bring more sunshine and highs ranging from 60 to 70.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 69. South wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 16 mph.

Tonight: A 20% chance of showers after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. South southeast wind 6 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 17 mph.

Friday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. North northwest wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 69. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 16 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 15 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 62. Breezy, with a north northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 38. North northwest wind 10 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 66. North northwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.