Chances of rain will persist throughout the day Thursday, with a slight chance of showers possible before 1 p.m. and a more likely chance this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be partly sunny, with a high near 76. Conditions will again be breezy, with wind gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers between 1 and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Breezy, with a south wind 9 to 18 mph becoming west northwest in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 48. North wind 8 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 10 a.m., then a slight chance of showers between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 63. Breezy, with a northwest wind around 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. West northwest wind 11 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west northwest wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Friday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31. Blustery, with a north northwest wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.