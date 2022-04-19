Forecast: More wind, rain on way

Expect a high around 51 today, with increasing cloud cover. Oh, and it’ll be windy again, too.

Wind gusts up to 32 mph are possible, according to the National Weather Service. Morning temps will be in the 20s and 30s before a steady increase. The evening low is around 44.

There’s a 40% chance of overnight rain, starting around 1 a.m. That’ll continue to throughout the day on Wednesday, where the weather service reports an 80% chance of precipitation. Showers and thunderstorms are possible. The high Wednesday will be around 63, with a low around 40.

There’s a chance of showers and thunderstorms Thursday night through Saturday night as well.

Here’s the upcoming forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 6 to 11 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight: A chance of showers between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a south southeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 1 p.m., then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., then a chance of showers after 4 p.m. High near 63. South southeast wind 8 to 16 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 40.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70.

Thursday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55.

Friday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy.

Friday night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Breezy.

Saturday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Breezy.

Saturday night: A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 43.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63.

Sunday night: A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 59.

