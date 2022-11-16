Forecast: Morning flurries give way to sun

Flurries are likely before 7 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. The light snow will be accompanied by clouds, but skies will gradually become mostly sunny, with a high near 31.

A northwest wind of 11 to 16 mph will gust as high as 25 mph, likely resulting in wind chills in the teens, according to the weather service’s forecast discussion.

Tonight will see increasing clouds, with a low around 19 and a west wind of 3 to 8 mph.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Blustery, with a northwest wind 8 to 13 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 31 mph.

Thursday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 11.

Friday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 24.

Friday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 13.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 14.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 37.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 18.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 42.