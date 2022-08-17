 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Forecast: Morning fog makes way for sun

Whitney Lukens, left, and Chris Cox, two public school teachers from Brooklyn, N.Y., snap a selfie on the Iowa-Nebraska state line on the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge while cycling around the riverfront on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022. Making the most of their summer break from the classroom, Lukens and Cox have been driving across the country to popular biking destinations. They left New York on July 16 and made their way to Oakland, California, before heading back east. Lukens said their next destination was the High Trestle Trail in Des Moines. Find the weather map on Page A3.

There will be patchy fog before 9 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will otherwise be sunny, with a high near 81.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light south southeast wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 6 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

