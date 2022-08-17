Forecast: Morning fog makes way for sun

There will be patchy fog before 9 a.m. today, according to the National Weather Service. Skies will otherwise be sunny, with a high near 81.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 61.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 81. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Light south southeast wind.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 84. Light south wind becoming south southwest 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 17 mph.

Thursday night: A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. South wind 6 to 8 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday: A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Friday night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1 p.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Sunday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 82.