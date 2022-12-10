 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Forecast: Morning fog makes way for sun

  • 0
120922-cbn-news-weather-p5

Left: St. Albert Elementary School second-grader Peyton Purcell, right, and her classmates wear their winter attire as they play outside during recess on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022. The afternoon was a little chilly and light rain drizzled on the playground, but that didn’t stop the St. Albert students from having some fun outdoors.

 JOE SHEARER, THE DAILY NONPAREIL

Today will be partly sunny, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43, according to the National Weather Service.

Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m.

Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 23.

Temperatures over the weekend will gradually trend upward, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43 and wind; there is a chance of rain Monday.

The forecast, according to the weather service:

Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

People are also reading…

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Monday: A 30% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.

Monday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.

Tuesday: Rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.

Tuesday night: A chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.

Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

These self-healing robots could revolutionize robotics forever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert