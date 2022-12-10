Forecast: Morning fog makes way for sun

Today will be partly sunny, gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43, according to the National Weather Service.
Patchy fog is expected before 9 a.m.
Tonight will be mostly clear, with a low around 23.
Temperatures over the weekend will gradually trend upward, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.
Sunday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 43 and wind; there is a chance of rain Monday.
The forecast, according to the weather service:
Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 43. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 23. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 43. Light east southeast wind becoming south southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31.
Monday: A 30% chance of rain after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 46. Breezy.
Monday night: Rain. Cloudy, with a low around 39. Breezy.
Tuesday: Rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. Breezy.
Tuesday night: A chance of rain before midnight, then a slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28.
Wednesday: A slight chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 37.
Wednesday night: A slight chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 24.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 32. Breezy.